Terracoin (TRC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $300.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $335,868.25 and approximately $300.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,705.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $598.61 or 0.01470567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00044954 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00148249 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001858 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000209 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

