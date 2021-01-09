TerraUSD (UST) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $185.96 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005644 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005229 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000638 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 184,999,720 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

