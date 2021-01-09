Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,680 shares of company stock worth $89,452,832. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $880.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $630.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $884.49. The firm has a market cap of $834.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,291.72, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.