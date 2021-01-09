Tether Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion and $112.77 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00023177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00104381 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.17 or 0.00558365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00215970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00050656 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00018169 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 24,381,627,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,659,828,193 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

