Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $171.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $172.75. The company has a market capitalization of $157.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

