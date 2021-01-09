Tezos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.98 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and $354.64 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $2.62 or 0.00006397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 756,203,598 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

