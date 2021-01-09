Tezos Price Up 39.1% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00006836 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $389.99 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 756,305,179 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

