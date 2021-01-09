The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $23,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,022,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,322,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,480,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,314 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.03.

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

