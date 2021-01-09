The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) (TSE:CWL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.94

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) (TSE:CWL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.09. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.80 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.79.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (CWL.TO) (TSE:CWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.25 million for the quarter.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers consulting advice on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. It also provides executive search and board services; Caldwell Analytics, a talent optimization solution; and Caldwell Advance, an integrated recruitment solution.

