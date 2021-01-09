The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.85 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 659,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,470,000 after purchasing an additional 479,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 736.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $5,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after buying an additional 337,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.41. 513,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,400. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $959.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

