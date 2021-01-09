The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Chemours by 441.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 87,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after buying an additional 74,737 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the third quarter worth about $6,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,775,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,147,000 after buying an additional 277,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 125.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays cut The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

