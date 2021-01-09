The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) versus PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Critical Analysis

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group 13.64% 5.50% 4.77% PTC 6.21% 16.99% 6.51%

The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of PTC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and PTC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group $325.79 million 15.78 $37.00 million $0.45 135.22 PTC $1.26 billion 11.89 -$27.46 million $0.91 140.59

The Descartes Systems Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PTC. The Descartes Systems Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Descartes Systems Group and PTC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 PTC 0 4 13 0 2.76

The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus target price of $64.44, suggesting a potential upside of 5.91%. PTC has a consensus target price of $110.69, suggesting a potential downside of 13.48%. Given The Descartes Systems Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than PTC.

Summary

PTC beats The Descartes Systems Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems. The company offers its customers to use its modular, cloud-based and data content solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; comply with trade regulations, and various other logistics processes. It also act as a reseller of hardware devices in connection with transportation and logistics operations. The company primarily focuses on serving transportation providers, logistics service providers, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and business service providers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. The company also provides Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality (AR) experiences; Vuforia Expert Capture that chronicles the real-time movements of a person wearing an AR headset; Vuforia Engine technology for application development; Vuforia Chalk, a collaboration and remote assistance solution; and Vuforia Spatial Toolbox technology to accelerate the development of spatial computing prototypes and use cases. In addition, it offers Onshape, a cloud-native multi-tenant platform that unites computer-aided design with data management, collaboration tools, and real-time analytics; Creo, a suite of product design software, which provides capabilities for design, real-time simulation, additive manufacturing, design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, virtual prototyping, and other design functions; and Windchill, a product lifecycle management software. Further, the company provides Integrity, an application lifecycle management solution; Servigistics, service parts management solution; and consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

