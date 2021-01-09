The Force Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016926 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

