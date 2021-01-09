The Graph Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $439.31 million and approximately $164.34 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,958.53 or 0.04808409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00305035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

