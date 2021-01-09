The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.27

Shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.27 and traded as low as $30.26. The InterGroup shares last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 1,104 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

