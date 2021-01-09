The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,369 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of The Kroger worth $16,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,134 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 540,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after buying an additional 28,357 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.77.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

