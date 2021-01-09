The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells $3,634,736.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 78,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $3,634,736.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.50. 288,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,659. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $697.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.38 and a beta of 2.52.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the third quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

