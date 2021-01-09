The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.51

Shares of The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.52. The Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 1,807 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Get The Marketing Alliance alerts:

The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from The Marketing Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The Marketing Alliance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAAL)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Marketing Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marketing Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.