The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CL King cut The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1.9% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 9.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.00. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

