The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.30. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

