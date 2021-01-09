The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 640.71 ($8.37).

SGE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 587.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 676.84. The company has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Sage Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 11.32 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s payout ratio is 81.85%.

In other The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) news, insider Annette Court purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £29,300 ($38,280.64). Also, insider John Bates purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of £49,728 ($64,969.95). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,830,800.

About The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

