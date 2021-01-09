The Sandbox Price Up 20.8% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $28.49 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002715 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010523 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

