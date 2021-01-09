The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,043.33 ($13.63).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) alerts:

In other The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) news, insider Richard Akers sold 1,724 shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 861 ($11.25), for a total transaction of £14,843.64 ($19,393.31). Also, insider Richard N. L. Huntingford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 978 ($12.78) per share, with a total value of £97,800 ($127,776.33).

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,009 ($13.18). 427,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,276. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,037.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 953.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of -11.06. The Unite Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 577 ($7.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65).

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.