The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $178.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $323.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.89. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.