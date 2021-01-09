The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (WI.V) (CVE:WI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (WI.V) (CVE:WI)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 15,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (WI.V) Company Profile (CVE:WI)

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive glass service company in Canada. It provides repair and replacement of windshields, side windows, side mirrors, rear windows, and sun roofs; and wholesale of aftermarket glass parts and materials. The company also operates as a specialty retailer, which imports and sells household products through a marketing channel in North America; provides commercial and property insurance services; and produces and distributes butter and ice cream products through grocery retail and food service network in Western Canada, as well as through two distribution facilities in Edmonton and Kelowna.

