THEKEY (TKY) One Day Volume Tops $19,625.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $19,625.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

