Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) (CVE:TLT) Shares Down 2.7%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) (CVE:TLT)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 209,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 158,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of C$36.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

Theralase Technologies Inc. Company Profile

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical laser systems and other technologies for the activation of PDCs; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

