Theta Fuel Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $135.71 million and $7.06 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

