THETA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $111.75 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, THETA has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One THETA token can now be bought for $2.02 or 0.00004973 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Coinbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. THETA has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $111.75 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.07 or 0.03547020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00284592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00022784 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, Upbit, Bithumb, Fatbtc, IDEX, Coinbit, WazirX, OKEx, Gate.io, Hotbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

