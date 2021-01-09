Thisoption (TONS) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Thisoption has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $584,145.81 and approximately $2.31 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption token can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00023164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00104827 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.46 or 0.00566425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00050887 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,750 tokens. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

