Thore Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $29,115.42 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $29,115.42 and $38,594.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.58 or 0.00434894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 132.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

