ThoreCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $54,752.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 28% against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for $7,926.82 or 0.19500000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $687.14 million and $54,752.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00107891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.53 or 0.00690111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00219468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052292 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

