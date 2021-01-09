ThoreNext (THX) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.70 Million

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 124.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $30.70 million and approximately $6,886.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00107891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.53 or 0.00690111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00219468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052292 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 tokens. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

