Thugs Finance Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Thugs Finance has a market cap of $1.20 million and $251.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thugs Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003681 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Thugs Finance has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thugs Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

