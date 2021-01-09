Time New Bank Tops One Day Volume of $262,536.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and $262,536.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.71 or 0.03476621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

