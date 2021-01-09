Titan Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.15 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $34.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005545 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005126 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000144 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000634 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

