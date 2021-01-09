TitanSwap Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $36.63 million and $3.74 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.72 or 0.03646844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.43 or 0.00283743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

