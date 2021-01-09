TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDPAY. UBS Group raised shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC raised shares of TOD’S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDPAY opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

