Tokenbox (TBX) Achieves Market Cap of $356,977.77

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Tokenbox has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $356,977.77 and $1,308.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00043887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 71.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.26 or 0.04599375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00306281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Tokenbox

TBX is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

Tokenbox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

