TokenClub Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One TokenClub token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE, FCoin and OKEx. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00043707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.39 or 0.03732973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00292070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,992,169 tokens. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, FCoin, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.