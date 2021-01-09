Tokenomy Market Capitalization Achieves $6.05 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and $27,513.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenomy token can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00040905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00031571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.76 or 0.03478166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00282203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Tokenomy

TEN is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

Tokenomy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.