TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $519,046.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,244.80 or 0.99866151 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00016101 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001898 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00043976 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,863,674 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

