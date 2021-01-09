Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after buying an additional 88,161 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

