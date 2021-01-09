TOP (TOP) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.04 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One TOP token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. TOP has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $126,802.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00106274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.00716417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00220837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00052280 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.