Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.27

Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and traded as high as $25.00. Totally plc (TLY.L) shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 1,176,053 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.21.

About Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

