Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Trading Up 0.9%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.18. 15,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 118,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Touchstone Exploration to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

