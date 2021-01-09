TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of TPIC opened at $64.56 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,144,917.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

