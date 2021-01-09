Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.19% of Tractor Supply worth $30,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 53.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,206 shares of company stock worth $6,671,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $149.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.12. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

