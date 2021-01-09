TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.38

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.38 and traded as high as $79.20. TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 50,625 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

