Tratin Price Up 60.7% Over Last Week (TRAT)

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Tratin has traded up 60.7% against the US dollar. Tratin has a total market capitalization of $136.47 million and approximately $226.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tratin token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00044431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.17 or 0.04171373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00033852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00292799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tratin Profile

TRAT is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tratin is tratin.io

Tratin Token Trading

Tratin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tratin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tratin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

